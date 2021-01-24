Video: Jay Rodriguez gives Burnley a half time lead over Fulham

Burnley meet Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Emirates FA Cup today. The score is currently 1-0 to the visitors at half time, thanks to this wonderful headed goal by Jay Rodriguez in the 31st minute.

Burnley go 1-0 up for a second time in a few days ?#EmiratesFACuppic.twitter.com/BcF32cQ6ZZ — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 24, 2021

Sean Dyche’s men are in something of a buoyant mood after ending Liverpool’s four year long unbeaten run at Anfield with a 1-0 victory over the champions three days ago.

Fulham are in opposite form, sitting in 18th place in the Premier League and without a win in their last three games.