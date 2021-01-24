Menu

Video: Jay Rodriguez gives Burnley a half time lead over Fulham

Burnley FC Fulham FC
Posted by

Burnley meet Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Emirates FA Cup today. The score is currently 1-0 to the visitors at half time, thanks to this wonderful headed goal by Jay Rodriguez in the 31st minute.

MORE: Team news: Man Utd v Liverpool

Sean Dyche’s men are in something of a buoyant mood after ending Liverpool’s four year long unbeaten run at Anfield with a 1-0 victory over the champions three days ago.

Fulham are in opposite form, sitting in 18th place in the Premier League and without a win in their last three games.

More Stories / Latest News
Southampton insist that Danny Ings is happy at St Mary’s despite Tottenham interest
Video: Karen Carney states Chelsea and Mount will be delighted with ‘3 points’ despite win coming in FA Cup tie in unfortunate commentary blunder
Rafa Benitez “very unlikely” to end up at Celtic despite reports to the contrary
More Stories Jay Rodriguez Sean Dyche

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.