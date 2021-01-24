Video: Joshua Kimmich trends on twitter after providing a hat-trick of assists

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been in sensational form. Since the start of 2020, he has provided 25 assists in 53 matches for Bayern, and today he provided a further three in one match.

Bayern Munich beat Schalke 4-0 at the Veltins Arena, cementing their spot at the top of the Bundesliga table in the process.

The first came in the 33rd minute…

Joshua Kimmich is jokes man ? pic.twitter.com/8FKMyfQg3r — ?? ? (@Utdteo) January 24, 2021

He then provided this assist for Robert Lewandowski in the second half…

Another long ball another assist for Joshua Kimmich ? #FCBS04 pic.twitter.com/NWwoqY0JE0 — KimmichXtra (@KimmichXtra) January 24, 2021

Kimmich provided a third goal for his team later in the game to steal the show, despite the fact that Lewandowski’s strike was his 23rd goal of the season!

So ridiculous was his performance that in addition to providing three assists, Kimmich racked up the following figures:

87% pass accuracy, 8 chances created, 3 interceptions and 3 tackles won.

What a player!