Video: Karen Carney states Chelsea and Mount will be delighted with ‘3 points’ despite win coming in FA Cup tie in unfortunate commentary blunder

Karen Carney produced an unfortunate blunder whilst commentating on Chelsea’s FA Cup 4th Round encounter against Luton Town this afternoon.

With the fixture broadcast live on the BBC, the England women’s legend had a moment to forget in the 83rd minute when Mason Mount was being replaced by Mateo Kovacic during the 3-1 win.

As the attacking midfielder came off the pitch, full of joy and greeting Frank Lampard, Carney stated that Mount was all ‘smiles’ with the belief that Chelsea would be winning ‘three points’ with the victory.

Of course the FA Cup is a knockout competition so there’s no points up for grabs, Luton also ply their trade in the Championship so it’s not as though Chelsea came up against a fellow Premier League side.

Karen Carney at it again you say? pic.twitter.com/kcWpsL7TM4 — Aleks (@Aleks__1919) January 24, 2021

How many points for a FA Cup game ??? Let’s ask Karen Carney ??? pic.twitter.com/wpOCSR2waz — Alistair Skeet (@marbleally) January 24, 2021

Pictures from the BBC.

Carney’s comments were of course a reference to the side’s poor form in the top-flight as of late, having lost five of their last eight Premier League encounters.

Leeds United fans will no doubt be finding the enjoyment in this moment after Carney shockingly claimed they only won promotion due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however the abuse that followed created a massive storm which was uncalled for.