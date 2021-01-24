Video: Leicester turn the game on its head with two quick fire goals

Leicester City went into the break trailing Championship Brentford 1-0. Whatever Brendan Rodgers told his players at half time seems to have worked as the Foxes turned the game on its head with an equaliser coming within a minute of the restart and then a second goal following five minutes later.
MORE: Team news: Man Utd v Liverpool
The first strike came from Cengiz Under, who scored a tidy finish from close range after James Maddison produced some good work to set him up.
G?L DE LEICESTER??
? Ünder ??46′
Brentford 1?? ? 1?? Leicester
?Cengiz Ünder gene bildik sol aya??yla
Kaleye gönderdi.
Ayr? seviyorum bu arkada?? nedense pic.twitter.com/EdxugCY10D
— (belki bir gün) (@majezikk4) January 24, 2021
Moments later, Leicester won a penalty kick and Youri Tielemans cooly converted with a side footed spot kick, which brushed the inside of the post.
Brentford 1-2 Leicester – Youri Tielemans goalpic.twitter.com/8rtB9ofdvn
— noobfcb (@noob_fcb) January 24, 2021