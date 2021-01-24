Menu

Video: Leicester turn the game on its head with two quick fire goals

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City went into the break trailing Championship Brentford 1-0. Whatever Brendan Rodgers told his players at half time seems to have worked as the Foxes turned the game on its head with an equaliser coming within a minute of the restart and then a second goal following five minutes later.

MORE: Team news: Man Utd v Liverpool

The first strike came from Cengiz Under, who scored a tidy finish from close range after James Maddison produced some good work to set him up.

Moments later, Leicester won a penalty kick and Youri Tielemans cooly converted with a side footed spot kick, which brushed the inside of the post.

More Stories / Latest News
Penalty miss a ‘sign’ of Timo Werner woes for Chelsea admits Lampard with brutally honest comments as blunder blights otherwise promising display
Crystal Palace interested in signing winger from top Premier League club
Video: Jay Rodriguez gives Burnley a half time lead over Fulham
More Stories Cengiz Under James Maddison Youri Tielemans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.