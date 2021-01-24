Video: Milner tricks Man United with smart dummy leaving Mohamed Salah to score second goal for Liverpool in thrilling FA Cup tie

It’s taken Liverpool just 10 minutes to draw level with Manchester United after Marcus Rashford fired the Red Devils ahead, with Mohamed Salah doing so with his second goal of the game.

Whilst replays of James Milner’s shocking close-range miss were still being shared, the Reds won the ball back and crafted an opportunity to draw level just moments later.

Milner slotted the ball to Roberto Firmino as he drove forward, the Brazilian slipped it back to the midfielder, but this time instead of shooting, Milner dummied the ball and left it to Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian made no mistake despite pressure from Luke Shaw as he drilled the ball into the back of the net, past Dean Henderson.

James Milner lets the ball run and Mo Salah has his and Liverpool’s second ???? What a game we have on here!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/5cQs1FZDuV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 24, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

This FA Cup 4th Round tie between the sides has been astronomically more entertaining than the goalless draw between the sides last weekend in the Premier League.