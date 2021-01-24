Video: Mo Salah scores his second of the game to level things up against Manchester United

Liverpool’s Mo Salah looks to have rediscovered his goalscoring touch by scoring his second of the game to equalise against Manchester United.

The goal came after some poor defending, which allowed the striker to smash home from close range, the ball going through Dean Henderson’s legs to add insult to injury.

The Goal of Mohamed Salah for Liverpool in video ! ??#MUNLIV #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/2uxTtfRE1o — Liverpool FC ? (@Reds_ENG) January 24, 2021

The goal makes the score 2-2, in what has been a very entertaining FA Cup clash between the rivals.

Just under half an hour remains and a winner must be found today. Indeed, there are no replays in the competition this season.