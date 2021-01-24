Menu

Video: Mo Salah scores his second of the game to level things up against Manchester United

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s Mo Salah looks to have rediscovered his goalscoring touch by scoring his second of the game to equalise against Manchester United.

The goal came after some poor defending, which allowed the striker to smash home from close range, the ball going through Dean Henderson’s legs to add insult to injury.

The goal makes the score 2-2, in what has been a very entertaining FA Cup clash between the rivals.

Just under half an hour remains and a winner must be found today. Indeed, there are no replays in the competition this season.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Nightmare for Rhys Williams as his mistake allows Rashford in to put Man United 2-1 up against Liverpool
Video: Edinson Cavani immediately offers Mason Greenwood advice after equaliser for Man United vs Liverpool
Celtic defender set for £1.75m exit to Belgian League club
More Stories Mo Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.