Menu

Video: Mohamed Salah lobs De Gea to hand Liverpool lead after Roberto Firmino splits Man United defence with fine pass

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

In the 17th minute of Liverpool’s FA Cup 4th Round tie against Manchester United, Roberto Firmino crafted magic with his feet after receiving the ball from Gini Wijnaldum.

Firmino effortlessly glided away from Scott McTominay with ease threading a through ball forward, which slipped through past both Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw into Mohamed Salah.

The forward took a touch with his left-foot before lobbing David de Gea deftly with his right in a brilliant finish to end a drought for the Egyptian superstar.

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Photo: Andy Robertson screams at Mason Greenwood in failed attempt to put striker off
Video: Mason Greenwood equalises for Man United after an unreal ball from Rashford eliminates the Liverpool defence
Photo: Amusing reaction to BBC photoshopping Thiago’s face for team line-up graphic

Today’s marquee FA Cup encounter is already much more entertaining than last weekend’s goalless draw between the sides in the Premier League.

More Stories David de Gea Mohamed Salah Victor Lindelof

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.