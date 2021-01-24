Video: Mohamed Salah lobs Henderson to hand Liverpool lead after Roberto Firmino splits Man United defence with fine pass

In the 17th minute of Liverpool’s FA Cup 4th Round tie against Manchester United, Roberto Firmino crafted magic with his feet after receiving the ball from Gini Wijnaldum.

Firmino effortlessly glided away from Scott McTominay with ease threading a through ball forward, which slipped through past both Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw into Mohamed Salah.

The forward took a touch with his left-foot before lobbing Dean Henderson deftly with his right in a brilliant finish to end a drought for the Egyptian superstar.

Update: I initially wrote that David de Gea was in between the sticks, but the Spaniard has been rested in favour of Henderson for today’s marquee encounter.

Today’s marquee FA Cup encounter is already much more entertaining than last weekend’s goalless draw between the sides in the Premier League.