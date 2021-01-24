Menu

Video: Nightmare for Rhys Williams as his mistake allows Rashford in to put Man United 2-1 up against Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s high defensive line always means that one mistake could be fatal if a pacey striker gets in behind, so alarm bells were ringing when Rhys Williams failed to cut out a through ball to Marcus Rashford.

The Man United striker still has plenty to do, but he does just enough to get it past Alisson and United find themselves 2-1 up.

It’s gutting for the young Liverpool defender because this was a serious chance to impress, while it might also be enough to push Klopp into the market for a defensive signing before the window closes.

READ MORE: Video: Edinson Cavani immediately offers Mason Greenwood advice after equaliser for Man United vs Liverpool

 

More Stories Marcus Rashford Rhys Williams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.