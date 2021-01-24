Video: Nightmare for Rhys Williams as his mistake allows Rashford in to put Man United 2-1 up against Liverpool

Liverpool’s high defensive line always means that one mistake could be fatal if a pacey striker gets in behind, so alarm bells were ringing when Rhys Williams failed to cut out a through ball to Marcus Rashford.

The Man United striker still has plenty to do, but he does just enough to get it past Alisson and United find themselves 2-1 up.

Marcus Rashford leaves no doubt ? After laying on a goal for Mason Greenwood, they swap roles and put Man Utd ahead against Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/0r08QsTTAs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 24, 2021

It’s gutting for the young Liverpool defender because this was a serious chance to impress, while it might also be enough to push Klopp into the market for a defensive signing before the window closes.