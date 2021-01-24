Menu

Video: One-two and penetrating run yields assist for Liverpool ace Harvey Elliott for loan club Blackburn against Middlesbrough

Liverpool FC Middlesbrough FC
In the 62nd minute of Blackburn’s Championship encounter against Middlesbrough today, Harvey Elliot picked up the ball after some battling work from Ryan Nyambe on the right flank.

The Liverpool starlet composed himself before picking out parter in crime Adam Armstrong, the striker controlled the ball and backed into his man before slipping it back to Elliott – with the winger making a penetrating run in behind after he initially let go of the ball.

Elliott was rewarded for his efforts in being a live wire for the Rovers as he slotted the ball across the box and into space, where Joe Rothwell was free to hammer it into the net and fire Blackburn into the lead.

The exciting 17-year-old was substituted a couple of minutes after.

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

This marks Elliott’s eighth assist in his 20th Championship appearance, with the promising talent also scoring four goals in the second-tier to date.

