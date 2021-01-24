Video: Riqui Puig seals the win for Barcelona just moments after coming off the bench vs Elche

It’s always common to see that the fans will be desperate for a player to succeed if they come through the club’s academy, but Riqui Puig has struggled to properly establish himself in the Barcelona side.

He always looks bright when he plays but he tends to find himself on the bench no matter what he does.

He didn’t have long to make an impact this afternoon as he was only brought on with a couple of minutes left, but it was all the time he needed as he scored a nice header to seal the victory over Elche:

Riqui Puig seals a 2-0 win for Barca! ?? A great moment for the youngster ? pic.twitter.com/idM3BpbnX5 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 24, 2021

Pictures from La Liga TV