Video: Silky Hudson-Odoi run and Gilmour one-two tees up Tammy Abraham hat-trick for Chelsea as ball is put on the plate against Luton in the FA Cup

In the 72nd minute of this afternoon’s FA Cup 4th Round tie between Chelsea and Luton Town, the Blues won the ball at the back and then sparked a wonderful team move to score.

After some lovely play to shuttle the ball out of danger at the back, the ball eventually found its way to Callum Hudson-Odoi on the left-win via fellow starlet Billy Gilmour.

Hudson-Odoi faced up two Luton aces before slipping it back to the Scotsman, with the central midfielder slotting the winger into the box with a lovely one-two play.

Hudson-Odoi drilled the ball across the face of goal, where Tammy Abraham was on hand to tap the ball into the net from a couple of yards out, marking a fine hat-trick for the target-man.

See More: Video: Tammy Abraham drills in well-taken finish to make it 1-0 to Chelsea

Pictures from the BBC.

Frank Lampard will be absolutely delighted with Abraham’s showing this afternoon, the England international may well be called on ahead of Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner next time out after this.

