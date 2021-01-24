Video: These fans love Pep Guardiola’s enthusiasm for the game with “we come from Cheltenham” comment

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has overjoyed many football fans with his incredible passion for the game after talking about the love of football and how all players have played at grounds like Cheltenham Town’s before.

Manchester City survived a second half scare to overcome the League Two club with three late goals and advance into the next round of the FA Cup. It took until 81 minutes to get on terms and another three minutes to go ahead though.

As ever, Manchester City fielded a strong team with the likes of Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho all starting. Then, speaking after the match, Pep won the respect of football supporters by discussing the contest and how he enjoyed it.

