Video: This Hibs fan’s hilarious X-rated reactions throughout 3-0 Scottish League Cup defeat

Hibernian Football Club won the Scottish Cup for the first time in over 100 years, just a few seasons ago. The Edinburgh side were once top dogs in the country in the 1950s and reached the European Cup semi final in the early 60s. Since those glory days, successes have been few and far between.

Supporters of the Hibees had high hopes that this could be their year as Jack Ross led the club to the Scottish League Cup semi final, which took place yesterday. However, Hibs were beaten 3-0 by St Johnstone to crush any dreams of silverware and it was all too much for this fan to take…

Lovely viewing for a Sunday morning? pic.twitter.com/NW2w5Y1ByQ — Liam Moffat (@LiamMoffat99) January 24, 2021

One can really feel his pain!