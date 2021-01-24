West Brom look to add established Premier League target man with move for striker this month

It’s obvious that West Brom will need to do something special if they want to stay in the Premier League this season, but it’s never going to be easy to add proven quality this month.

We all know that Big Sam likes a focal point of his attack to hold up the ball and bring others into play, so Goal have reported that he’s considering a move for Christian Benteke this month.

Benteke is certainly a proven commodity in the Premier League and he would give them a target man to hit long balls too, but he’s unlikely to score too many with the goals drying up in recent seasons.

#WBA are in talks with Crystal Palace over a short-term deal for striker Christian Benteke…? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 24, 2021

They point out that Allardyce has worked with him before so that will also come into his thinking, but it might not be the most exciting signing for the fans.

He would be a weapon from set pieces and he could be effective if they can get runners from deep who will get close to him, but they’ll probably need additional signings to turn this season around.