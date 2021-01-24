West Ham want Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard but star prefers move Spurs or Arsenal

West Ham United are reportedly set to make a £35m move for Celtic star Odsonne Edouard.

Edouard, 23, has been a revelation at Celtic Park since joining from Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain in 2017.

Since his arrival in Scotland, the prolific Frenchman has featured in 151 games and has been directly involved in an impressive 107 goals, in all competitions.

With just 18-months left on his current contract there are suggestions the talented striker could be set for a move to a big English club.

According to a recent report from the Daily Star Edouard has emerged as a target for David Moyes’ Hammers.

However, despite Moyes’ admiration for the 23-year-old, it has been claimed that the Celtic striker has his sights set on a move to a so-called ‘Big Six’ club, more specifically Arsenal or Spurs.

The Hammers are struggling to find a replacement for the recent departed Sebastien Haller who made a £20m switch to Ajax, as per Sky Sports.

With the inconsistent striker now off their books, West Ham will be hopeful they can secure a new striker before the January transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

However, convincing Edouard to make the switch is proving tricky.