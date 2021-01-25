Arsenal can net handy seven-figure fee in add-ons as part of Mesut Ozil exit as Turkish public records outline Fenerbahce transfer details

KAP – the Public Disclosure Platform of Turkey, have officially shared as part of public record the financial details of the transfer that has taken Mesut Ozil from Arsenal to Fenerbahce.

Ozil ended a seven-and-a-half-year spell at Arsenal to join his boyhood club last week, with a smile already back on the playmaker’s face after his time with the Gunners ended on a nightmare note.

It has been disclosed to KAP that Ozil joined on a free transfer, which was already known, with the Turkish giants not to pay any wages to the superstar for the remainder of the season.

It’s added that Arsenal could actually net €1.75m in add-ons depending on the ‘sporting results’ of Fenerbahce, who currently sit third in the Turkish Super Lig, five off the top spot with a game in hand.

More Stories / Latest News (Photo) Thiago Silva sends classy message to departing Chelsea boss Frank Lampard “This is our chance” – These Man United fans sense transfer opportunity following Lampard’s Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel already in London and to be presented as Chelsea boss after training session per Bild journalist

It’s no surprise that Ozil is not technically earning a wage for the rest of the 2020/21 season, as Sporx reported that the Gunners agreed to terminate the star’s contract earlier for a fee of €5m – rather than the €8m that was left on his contract that would’ve expired in the summer.

KAP will be handed a €550,000 signing-on-fee by Fenerbahce, with a three-year contract coming fully into affect from the start of the 2021/22 campaign, that will see the ace earn a guaranteed annual salary of €3m.

€1.75m is by no means a massive fee for any Premier League club, but this figure of potential add-ons could certainly come in handy to a side in Arsenal that are cash-strapped.