Advanced talks: Arsenal close to signing PSG attacker, surprise report claims

Arsenal are closing in on signing PSG’s Julian Draxler this window, according to Todo Fichajes.

Draxler, who perhaps hasn’t been able to fulfil the potential he once displayed as a youngster at Schalke, is still an undeniably talented player, if out of favour at PSG.

With his contract with the French champions due to expire in the summer, and there currently being no suggestion that he will be signing a new one, the German’s attention will be turning to finding a new club.

If Todo Fichajes are to be believed, Draxler may not have to wait until the summer to sign one, with their report claiming that Arsenal will pay PSG a small fee in order to get the deal done this month.

Mikel Arteta could be forgiven for wanting to strengthen his squad considering what a rollercoaster ride the first-half of the campaign was. Could Draxler be the man to help Arsenal on their late push for Europe?

We’ll have to wait and see if it materialises first. There is currently nothing in the English media to imply that Todo Fichajes claims are true – but stranger things have happened!