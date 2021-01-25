He may be coming up for 35 years of age, but AS Roma’s Edin Dzeko still knows where the goal is.

Despite falling out with his paymasters because of a failed move at the start of the season, to Dzeko’s credit, he has remained completely professional throughout the season and still scored seven goals in 15 Serie A appearances per Football Espana.

The outlet also note via Mundo Deportivo that the player would prefer to leave in the current window.

That has alerted both Barcelona and Real Madrid, with the Spanish giants perhaps looking for a proven target man who can lead the line and take the heat from Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema respectively.

Given that it appears Barca have no money, the most likely scenario would be that Dzeko ends up at the Santiago Bernabeu, if indeed Los Blancos do want to make what would amount to a cut-price offer for his services.

He would at least guarantee them goals, and even as a loan signing until the end of the season, Dzeko may be able to help put pressure on runaway La Liga leaders, Atletico Madrd.