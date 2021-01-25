Barcelona owe staggering €196m in transfer payments including €40m to Liverpool for Philippe Coutinho and €48m to Ajax for Frenkie de Jong

According to Football Espana, Barcelona owe a staggering €196.674m to other clubs as part of transfer payments, with the clubs total debt standing at €1.017 billion per the latest financial reports.

The club have published their official annual financial report, with ourselves focusing on the transfers aspect, as it’s detailed that a total of €196.674m is owed for incoming transfers.

€126.221m of that figure resembles short-term payments, by that it’s described by ones relating to the current financial year.

The total figure stands at €196.674m because the club owe a further €70.453m as part of deals that require payments beyond the current financial year.

In regards to high-profile transfers, Barcelona owe Liverpool a total of €40m for Philippe Coutinho, the attacker was signed in January 2018 as part of a deal worth up to £142m, per BBC Sport.

The Blaugrana also owe Ajax €48.034m for Frenkie de Jong, with the midfielder’s addition costing an initial €75m plus a further €11m in potential add-ons, according to their official statement.

The report can be seen here:

?? Lista de las deudas del @FCBarcelona con otros clubes pic.twitter.com/OCUZhtDx64 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 25, 2021

Barcelona still owe over €9m to Bordeaux for Malcom, the Brazilian winger was sold to Zenit in the summer of 2019 after a failed spell.

The most puzzling payments that fans may not be aware of are the ones to Atletico Madrid, with these €5m increments part of a €15m private settlement regarding the massive Antoine Griezmann transfer.

Marca report that this agreement also offers Barcelona a preferential right of first refusal on primarily academy players from Diego Simeone’s side, given they meet the conditions outlined.

On the flip side, Marca report that the findings show Barcelona are themselves owed only €58.75m in transfers, including sales like Lucas Digne to Everton and Carles Perez to Roma.