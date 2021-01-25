The financial mess that Barcelona are in has been laid bare by a series of reports published on Monday.

Former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has almost succeeded in bringing the club to its knees and whomever is elected to replace him at the start of March has the biggest of rebuilding jobs on their hands.

According to MARCA, cited by Football Espana, the blaugranes still owe money on 19 players that they’ve bought, some of whom have even already moved on from the Camp Nou.

That barely scratches the surface of the level of expenditure, however.

One of the more intriguing payments is one that has been detailed on club accounts and which relates to ‘preferential rights’ over Atletico Madrid players.

El Mundo, cited by Football Espana, note that both clubs had reached a €15m accord which would ensure silence over any documents that may potentially reveal alleged misgivings in the signing of Antoine Griezmann.

More Stories / Latest News How Thomas Tuchel can work for Chelsea while quarantining after arrival in England from Germany ‘Tuchel will be exposed’ – Gary Neville in no doubt how things will end up at Chelsea Video: ‘Sam Allardyce is a genius’ – Man City’s Pep Guardiola lavishes praise on his West Brom counterpart

Furthermore, Barca would be first in line for potential future signings at Atleti.

In the grand scheme of things, €15m doesn’t appear to be an awful lot, but when you consider just how precarious a position Barca find themselves in now, such expenditure indicates the wanton abandon with which Bartomeu and his board dished out the cash.