In a few short weeks time, the Champions League and Europa League competitions will return.

The knockout stages are where things start to get serious and only the very best teams will survive.

Aside from the prestige of winning either trophy, there is the prize money that goes hand in hand with going deeper into the tournament to be taken into account too.

To that end, it’s completely understandabe why, according to the Daily Mail, Premier League clubs are begging Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to ensure that their players do not have to be holed up in ‘Covid hotels’ for 10 days after playing an away game in European competition.

It would make any English representation in either competition impossible, given that the players en masse wouldn’t be able to isolate for any length of time as they couldn’t then fulfil their domestic requirements.

The Daily Mail go on to suggest that Mr Johnson is behind the suggestion that all travellers would need to isolate, following a meeting with Home Secretary, Priti Patel, on Friday.