Bruno Fernandes’ brother trolls Jurgen Klopp and penalty merchant critics after Man United star knocked Liverpool out with fine free-kick

Ricardo Fernandes, the brother of Manchester United superstar Bruno, had some comments for those that see the playmaker as a penalty merchant after yesterday’s superb free-kick against Liverpool.

Bruno knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup with a fantastic free-kick in the 77th minute of Sunday’s tie, with the strike crowning a brilliantly-worked routine from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Ricardo took to Instagram to write ‘Another Goal, another penalty’ with the thinking emoji and the rolled eyes one, accompanied by a video tweet of the moment.

The attacking midfielder didn’t only silence the trolls with his strike though, he also dealt Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp a bitter pill to swallow.

The German perhaps acted quite bitterly to bring up Manchester United’s penalty record after his side lost to Southampton in their first game of the New Year.

Fernandes has reaped the rewards of spot-kicks since joining United with 15 of 16 being converted over this period, but he came up with a clutch free-kick to show his game shouldn’t be underestimated.

The Portugal international also reaped the rewards for his own extra work, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting Bruno stayed and practiced free-kicks on Saturday when he learned he wouldn’t be starting.