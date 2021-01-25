Neymar working to persuade Real Madrid star to seal transfer to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is reportedly working to persuade Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro to join him at the Parc des Princes.

According to Don Balon, Neymar wants his fellow Brazil international to link up with him at PSG, in what could undoubtedly be a fine signing for the French giants.

New PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino could understandably be keen to put his own stamp on this squad he’s inherited, and Casemiro would be a fine addition to the team.

The 28-year-old has been a key performer for Real Madrid for a number of years now, and would surely be a potentially big loss for Zinedine Zidane’s side, even if he’s slightly less assured of a place in the starting XI these days.

PSG fans will no doubt hope Neymar can do his bit to persuade Casemiro to move to Paris and help Pochettino put together a squad more capable of winning the Champions League.

The Ligue 1 outfit reached the European Cup final last season but lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich as the big trophy evaded them once again.