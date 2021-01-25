Why Chelsea board have been ‘furious’ with Lampard ahead of risky Tuchel appointment

Chelsea’s board have reportedly been ‘furious’ with the team’s poor form under Frank Lampard in recent weeks.

The Blues handed Lampard plenty of money to invest in the squad over the summer, with big-name signings like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva coming in.

However, Chelsea only seem to have gone backwards since last season as they sit a worryingly low 9th in the Premier League table.

As noted by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, this has understandably been met with much anger by club chiefs…

Frank Lampard is set to be sacked, as @Matt_Law_DT reported today. Chelsea board ‘furious’ and ‘disappointed’ for weeks. ? #CFC #Lampard — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2021

According to The Athletic, it looks like former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is going to be the man coming in to replace Lampard.

This is despite the Telegraph noting that Chelsea have previously been warned off Tuchel, who has certainly divided opinion after his stint at PSG.

It seems clear, however, that CFC needed a change, with Lampard losing the faith of his board after such a poor start to the season.