Why Chelsea board have been ‘furious’ with Lampard ahead of risky Tuchel appointment

Chelsea’s board have reportedly been ‘furious’ with the team’s poor form under Frank Lampard in recent weeks.
The Blues handed Lampard plenty of money to invest in the squad over the summer, with big-name signings like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva coming in.
However, Chelsea only seem to have gone backwards since last season as they sit a worryingly low 9th in the Premier League table.
As noted by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, this has understandably been met with much anger by club chiefs…
Frank Lampard is set to be sacked, as @Matt_Law_DT reported today. Chelsea board ‘furious’ and ‘disappointed’ for weeks. ? #CFC #Lampard
According to The Athletic, it looks like former Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is going to be the man coming in to replace Lampard.
This is despite the Telegraph noting that Chelsea have previously been warned off Tuchel, who has certainly divided opinion after his stint at PSG.
It seems clear, however, that CFC needed a change, with Lampard losing the faith of his board after such a poor start to the season.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Team plays badly = board not happy
Punchy journalism
He has literally been sacked LOL!
What a bunch of crap Lampard is the man for chelsea yh the form of the team has dropped but that ain’t on frank Werner couldnt hit a goal if no1 was in goal and had 45 mins with no1 in front of him I am truly annoyed at this news and will lose even more faith in the chelsea board as for roman sell up and go away
Too late – He’s gone.
We are tried with lampand now although I had faith in him money for the players was given to him and the players were selected by himself