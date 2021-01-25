Another German manager turned down Chelsea job as Tuchel closes in Stamford Bridge move

Chelsea reportedly look set to appoint Thomas Tuchel as their next manager as Frank Lampard edges towards the sack.

The Telegraph broke the news of Lampard’s imminent sacking this morning, and The Athletic and others have since reported on Tuchel taking over in his place.

The Athletic’s report adds that former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick was approached for an interim role with the Blues, but turned it down.

Luckily, Tuchel is one of the biggest names currently available as he was recently shown the door at Paris Saint-Germain.

Rangnick, however, is highly regarded in the game and it would have been intriguing to see him at Chelsea, even if only for a few months.

Either way, most CFC supporters will surely agree that it was time for Lampard to go, even if he is a club legend from his playing days.

The 42-year-old has just not looked up to such a big job this early on in his management career, and he could do well to work his way back up again from a smaller club.