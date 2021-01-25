Thiago Silva has sent a classy message to Frank Lampard following his sacking as Chelsea manager today.

The Brazilian only joined Chelsea in the summer, but clearly felt he formed a strong relationship with Lampard very quickly, as he says in his tweet below, which features a photo of the pair of them together…

I would like to thank you for everything you and your committee have done for me since the day I arrived. As I told you, it seemed like we had been working together for 10 years!! Thank you very much for everything legend . #FrankLampard #legend ?? pic.twitter.com/tAyKKLZO6X — Thiago Silva (@tsilva3) January 25, 2021

Silva has shown himself to be a real leader at Chelsea in his short time at the club, and this just shows his mentality.

The 36-year-old has acted with maturity and class in a difficult time for Chelsea as they struggle in 9th place in the Premier League table.