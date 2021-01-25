Menu

(Photo) Thiago Silva sends classy message to departing Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Thiago Silva has sent a classy message to Frank Lampard following his sacking as Chelsea manager today.

The Brazilian only joined Chelsea in the summer, but clearly felt he formed a strong relationship with Lampard very quickly, as he says in his tweet below, which features a photo of the pair of them together…

Silva has shown himself to be a real leader at Chelsea in his short time at the club, and this just shows his mentality.

The 36-year-old has acted with maturity and class in a difficult time for Chelsea as they struggle in 9th place in the Premier League table.

  1. Haremu Usamah says:
    January 25, 2021 at 2:17 pm

    Frank Lampard the legend of chelsea football club good bye,

    Reply

