Chelsea training taken by this coach after Frank Lampard sacking

Posted by

Chelsea first-team coach Anthony Barry took training on Monday afternoon in wake of Frank Lampard’s sacking, according to Training Ground Guru.

Barry only joined Chelsea for this campaign, having been a coach at Wigan throughout Lampard’s debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

MORE: "No complaints" – Chelsea legend lists three things that Frank Lampard got wrong as Blues boss

While his influence has been considered to have had a significant contribution to Chelsea’s tightening up at the back, it’s unclear whether he will remain at the club following Lampard’s departure – as with the rest of his backroom staff.

What might be a pretty good indication that he will, though, is that Training Ground Guru today revealed via Twitter that he had been entrusted to take today’s training session, with Lampard having been sacked in advance of it.

Outlets such as the Guardian have claimed that Thomas Tuchel will be replacing Lampard in the dugout. If that is to be the case, he will need coaches with prior knowledge of the squad to ease the transition into life in SW6. Barry could be one.

  1. peter says:
    January 25, 2021 at 3:46 pm

    Finally.:

