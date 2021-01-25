Lampard frustrated as Chelsea board failed to deliver his requested signing of Arsenal star

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was reportedly frustrated with the club’s board as there was some friction over transfers.

Among the big names Lampard supposedly requested was Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season, as well as an earlier deal for Hakim Ziyech, according to The Athletic.

Aubameyang has been a star performer for Arsenal, and scored twice against Lampard’s Chelsea in last season’s FA Cup final victory for the Gunners at Wembley.

Still, the Gabon international’s form has dipped a great deal this season, so maybe some Blues fans will feel they dodged a bullet there.

Chelsea ended up signing Ziyech this season, and also strengthened up front with a deal for Timo Werner, though he’s not exactly lived up to expectations, so perhaps Aubameyang might have been the better option.

Thomas Tuchel is the man set to replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea, in a German-focused plan that seems to have been devised to get Timo Werner and Kai Havertz on track… pic.twitter.com/gTgYyUxdkC — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 25, 2021

Arsenal fans will certainly be relieved they didn’t lose their star player to a major rival, as has happened all too many times in the past.

Alexis Sanchez and Robin van Persie are some recent examples of big names poached by Manchester United from Arsenal, while Ashley Cole and Cesc Fabregas both ended up at Chelsea in the past.