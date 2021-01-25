According to the Athletic (subscription required), Liverpool made contact with Sokratis last week, following the defender’s release from Arsenal, as they find themselves with few centre-back options.

Jurgen Klopp is missing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term knee injuries, whilst Joel Matip has suffered with his injury-proneness at the worst possible time for the Premier League champions.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see Klopp and Co. checking in on a player that the German enjoyed a ‘strong’ relationship with during two years together at Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool have been dire after their 7-0 win against Crystal Palace, their only win in the seven games that followed has come against an Aston Villa side full of Under-23s and Under-18s in the FA Cup.

The Reds have been involved in five Premier League encounters over this period, drawing three times and being defeated twice, with their only goal coming against a struggling West Brom side.

Klopp’s tricky centre-back situation also caused a defeat in the FA Cup yesterday, with Rhys Williams making a costly mistake that allowed Man United back into the game before they went on to win 3-2.

The Athletic reiterate that Liverpool have surprisingly decided against strengthening their squad in this month’s transfer window, despite finding themselves in a barren run of form.

It’s added that Liverpool merely checked in on Sokratis, with talks not progressing past this point, the Greek star is set to return to his homeland to join Olympiakos anyway.

Arsenal signed the ace for £17.7m in the summer of 2018, per the Guardian, but Sokratis made little impact, he was never the side’s worst defender but he wasn’t exactly their best during his spell.

Sokratis fell out of favour after Mikel Arteta took charge, dropping down the pecking order behind younger options, the 32-year-old made 69 appearances during his time with the Gunners.