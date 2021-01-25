Thomas Tuchel to Chelsea: Contract details provided as German nears Blues hot seat

If reports are to be believed, former Borussia Dortmund and PSG manager Thomas Tuchel will be replacing Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager.

Thomas Tuchel to replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 25, 2021

The Chelsea board pulled the trigger on Lampard after evidently losing faith in his ability to halt their slide down the table, with the Blues currently sat in ninth place.

Tuchel, while he will likely be excited to join Chelsea and work with all the talent they have within their ranks, ought to be wary. Lampard’s dismissal is a perfect example of the short-term thinking of Roman Abramovich and his board.

The German will have learnt that from day one if Sky’s Kaveh Solhekol is to be believed. He revealed on SSN (via Football Daily, pictures provided by Sky Sports) that Chelsea will only be giving Tuchel an initial 18 month contract.

? “He will sign an 18 month contract, with an option to extend by a further 12 months.”@SkyKaveh shares details on Thomas Tuchel’s contract at Chelsea pic.twitter.com/Qe3KvbBKfD — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 25, 2021

The option to extend will be used should he succeed at the club, with there always being the scope for him to remain at the club beyond that.

It’s notable, though, that Chelsea are appointing a manager who will only initially be contracted until the end of next season. It’s hardly a great show of faith, is it?