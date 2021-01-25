Menu

Thomas Tuchel to Chelsea: Contract details provided as German nears Blues hot seat

Chelsea FC
Posted by

If reports are to be believed, former Borussia Dortmund and PSG manager Thomas Tuchel will be replacing Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager.

The Chelsea board pulled the trigger on Lampard after evidently losing faith in his ability to halt their slide down the table, with the Blues currently sat in ninth place.

MORE: Thomas Tuchel already in London and to be presented as Chelsea boss after training session per Bild journalist

Tuchel, while he will likely be excited to join Chelsea and work with all the talent they have within their ranks, ought to be wary. Lampard’s dismissal is a perfect example of the short-term thinking of Roman Abramovich and his board.

The German will have learnt that from day one if Sky’s Kaveh Solhekol is to be believed. He revealed on SSN (via Football Daily, pictures provided by Sky Sports) that Chelsea will only be giving Tuchel an initial 18 month contract.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona owe staggering €196m in transfer payments including €40m to Liverpool for Philippe Coutinho and €48m to Ajax for Frenkie de Jong
Disgrace: Chelsea lock club legend Frank Lampard out of training ground after sacking
Kylian Mbappe sends SOS message to Real Madrid over summer transfer with PSG interested in signing Los Blancos ace as part of dealings for their €160m-rated superstar

The option to extend will be used should he succeed at the club, with there always being the scope for him to remain at the club beyond that.

It’s notable, though, that Chelsea are appointing a manager who will only initially be contracted until the end of next season. It’s hardly a great show of faith, is it?

More Stories Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.