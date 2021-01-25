Eight more positive Covid-19 results in the latest round of Premier League testing

Another round of Covid-19 testing in the Premier League has seen more positive cases emerge.

According to Sky Sports, the tests carried out between 18-24 January produced eight positive results which, whilst not ideal, is a marked improvement on the last round (11-17 January) when 16 positive results were returned.

The English top-flight can do without any more postponements and the downturn in positive results offers hope that things are heading in the right direction.

Previous Premier League test results