Eight more positive Covid-19 results in the latest round of Premier League testing

Another round of Covid-19 testing in the Premier League has seen more positive cases emerge.
According to Sky Sports, the tests carried out between 18-24 January produced eight positive results which, whilst not ideal, is a marked improvement on the last round (11-17 January) when 16 positive results were returned.
The English top-flight can do without any more postponements and the downturn in positive results offers hope that things are heading in the right direction.
Previous Premier League test results
- Round 1: 31 Aug-6 Sep – 1,605 tested, with three testing positive.
- Round 2: 7-13 Sep – 2,131 tested, with four testing positive.
- Round 3: 14-20 Sep – 1,574 tested, with three testing positive.
- Round 4: 21-27 Sep – 1,595 tested, with 10 testing positive.
- Round 5: 28 Sep-4 Oct – 1,587 tested, with nine testing positive.
- Round 6: 5-11 Oct – 1,128 tested, with five testing positive.
- Round 7: 12-18 Oct – 1,575 tested, with eight testing positive.
- Round 8: 19-25 Oct – 1,609 tested, with two testing positive.
- Round 9: 26 Oct-1 Nov – 1,446 tested, with four testing positive.
- Round 10: 2-8 Nov – 1,646 tested, with four testing positive.
- Round 11: 9-15 Nov – 1,207 tested, with 16 testing positive.
- Round 12: 16-22 Nov – 1,530 tested, with eight testing positive.
- Round 13: 23-29 Nov – 1,381 tested, with 10 testing positive.
- Round 14: 30 Nov-6 Dec – 1,483 tested with 14 testing positive.
- Round 15: 7-13 Dec – 1,549 tested with six testing positive.
- Round 16: 14-20 Dec – 1,569 tested with seven testing positive.
- Round 17: 21-27 Dec – 1,479 tested with 18 testing positive.
- Round 18: 28 Dec-3 Jan – 2,295 tests with 40 testing positive.
- Round 19: 4-10 Jan – 2,593 tests with 36 testing positive.
- Round 20: 11-17 Jan – 3,115 tests with 16 testing positive.
- Round 21: 18-24 Jan – 2,518 tests with eight testing positive.