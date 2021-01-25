“Sad day” – Notoriously beautiful ex-Chelsea physio tweets in wake of Frank Lampard sacking

Former Chelsea physio Eva Carneiro (yes, that one) has taken to Twitter to share her disappointment at Frank Lampard’s sacking.

It’s not often that club physios gain celebrity status, but Carneiro was one of a kind.

Not only was she renown as one of the most beautiful women working for a Premier League football club, but her less than private feud with Jose Mourinho did her profile no harm.

Having departed the Blues soon after that on-the-pitch spat with the former Chelsea manager, Carneiro, while we sure she has ventures beyond social media, is a regular Twitter user.

In wake of Frank Lampard’s sacking on Monday morning, a player which Carneiro will have tended do during her time at the club, she sent out the below, expressing her disappointment at the news that Chelsea had parted ways with the club legend.

Sad day ?? — Eva Carneiro (@evacarneiro) January 25, 2021

You know it’s an unpopular sacking when even a club physio who left several years ago is gutted…