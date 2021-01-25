Menu

Bruno Fernandes reveals Edinson Cavani role in his stunning free-kick winner for Man United vs Liverpool

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has revealed Edinson Cavani gave him some useful advice before he struck his superb winning goal from a free-kick against Liverpool yesterday.

The Portugal international hit a beauty from a set-piece late on to decide a thrilling FA Cup tie at Old Trafford, giving Man Utd a narrow 3-2 victory over their rivals.

MORE: Manchester United player ratings vs Liverpool

Fernandes has been a joy to watch since joining United from Sporting Lisbon last January, and he made the difference once again with this moment of quality against Liverpool.

Still, speaking after the game, as quoted by the Metro, Fernandes revealed that Cavani gave him advice on how and where to strike the ball before he took the free-kick.

“Of course if I score I’m happy this is for sure. I work a lot on this kind of goals. Free-kicks, I try,” Fernandes said.

fernandes fk rashford

Bruno Fernandes scored a superb winner for Manchester United against Liverpool

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Martin Odegaard highlights show what Arsenal can expect from underrated Real Madrid playmaker
Mason Greenwood close behind Wayne Rooney with impressive stat after scoring in Man Utd win over Liverpool
Real Madrid chief hints at surprise new contract for Los Blancos star

“This one was good. Edi, before the free-kick, Cavani told me try the hard one to the side of the keeper, I tried and it went well.”

Cavani’s influence on this MUFC squad seems clear, with the Uruguay international’s experience and mentality looking like valuable assets for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side since his summer move on a free transfer after leaving previous club Paris Saint-Germain.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Edinson Cavani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.