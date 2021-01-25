Opta have damningly shared that Frank Lampard is responsible for the fourth-lowest points-per-game average of any permanent Chelsea manager in the Premier League era.

According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Lampard is set to be sacked as early as today, with Chelsea players informed by the club not to report to the training ground until the afternoon.

Chelsea sit ninth in the Premier League table and face a bit of a wait before they can really advance as they’re only narrowly ahead of a Southampton side that hold a game in hand and find themselves behind an Aston Villa team that boast two games in hand.

Opta report that Lampard’s 1.67 points-per-game from a run of 57 Premier League games in charge, leave him only above Ruud Gullit, Ian Porterfield and Glen Hoddle after their troubled reigns.

Lampard became Chelsea boss in the summer of 2019 after leading Derby to the Championship play-off final in his first season of management.

The side have lost five of their last eight Premier League matches, with the woes of marquee summer signings like Timo Werner and Kai Havertz adding to the pressure on Lampard’s shoulders.

The Blues face Wolves – who they lost to in mid December – on Wednesday night, it remains to been if a caretaker will be in charge or if a permanent replacement can be secured quickly by the club.