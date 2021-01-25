Frank Lampard sack expected today, with Chelsea players told not to report to training

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reportedly looks set to be sacked, with official confirmation possibly coming later today.

This is according to a breaking report from the Telegraph, which states that Lampard’s future is in major doubt despite the Blues winning their FA Cup clash against Luton Town yesterday.

The report explains that Chelsea players have been told not to report to training today as Lampard looks set to lose his job after the west London giants’ poor recent run of form in the Premier League.

Lampard looked a risky appointment when he took over at Chelsea last season despite not having much top level experience in management.

Of course, the former England international is a club legend at Stamford Bridge, which will no doubt have given him a big boost in terms of landing the job in the first place.

It seems, however, that Lampard is somewhat out of his depth at such a big club right now, and Chelsea will perhaps feel justified in thinking they need a bigger name with more experience if their form is to improve.

CFC are currently 9th in the Premier League table and have just three wins from their last ten league matches.