Real Madrid are reportedly set to move ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea in the Erling Haaland transfer race.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is now looking likely to be Real’s main alternative to Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, who has strongly hinted at signing a new contract with his current club.

This could force Madrid to prioritise Haaland instead, which could be a big blow to both Man Utd and Chelsea, especially as the Bernabeu is also thought to be the Norway international’s preferred next destination.

Haaland is one of the most exciting young players in world football after a prolific spell with Dortmund, and it’s easy to see how he could be an ideal long-term Cristiano Ronaldo replacement for Madrid.

Los Blancos have still not really managed to deal with Ronaldo’s departure, with signings like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic flopping in the Spanish capital.

Haaland would’ve been a great signing for United or Chelsea as well, but it looks like he may be heading to La Liga instead.

This news is also a blow for Liverpool in their hopes of landing Mbappe from PSG.