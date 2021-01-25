According to Spanish outlet ABC Deportes, it would take €160m for Real Madrid to secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Los Blancos find themselves in a difficult financial situation as they’ve already saved as much as they possibly can at this moment, with that still to leave them with losses of €60m this year.

PSG are also in a predicament of their own, ABC Deportes report that the Parisians face losses of €240m, with the most logical way to offset some of that being a massive sale.

The problem is that with Mbappe’s contract is expiring in the summer of 2022, the upcoming summer marks the last chance for PSG to bank a respectable fee for the superstar – but the window of opportunity appears to have come at a time when Madrid will find funding a deal near impossible.

ABC Deportes add that the signature of the 22-year-old would only be possible if Florentino Perez moved on two big Real Madrid players – one being Vinicius, who is of interest to the Parisians.

It remains to be seen what other player Los Blancos could cash in on this summer in order to raise the funds needed to move for Mbappe.

It’s added that Mbappe has sent an SOS message to Madrid in an effort to find out whether they can make a swoop in the summer, considering their stance directly impacts the future of his career.

Even if a transfer fee can be sorted the issue of wages will then have to be handled, it’s reported that Mbappe already earns €18m net a year with PSG, with his next contract to require an increase.

Mbappe would also be seeking a five-year deal – we’d assume interested clubs would demand the same contract length given his age and status – that marks a massive financial commitment for any club.