Frank Lampard battled Marina Granovskaia over key issue – a lesson for Chelsea’s next manager

Frank Lampard demanded a new goalkeeper, going against suggestions from Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia, according to The Athletic.

With Frank Lampard being dismissed by Chelsea on Monday, you have to assume there were multiple topics of debate where the Chelsea legend clashed with the club’s hierarchy.

However, The Athletic have revealed one instance where Lampard and the influential Marina Granovskaia did not see eye to eye, with Chelsea being forced into the transfer market by their manager, against the wishes of Granovskaia.

The Athletic report that, while Marina Granovskaia wanted Lampard to stick with £71.6M goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (price as stated in report), he demanded that the club purchase a new one, which resulted in Edouard Mendy’s arrival.

That proved to be an astute piece of business from Chelsea, with Mendy flourishing and Kepa continuing to make errors in the scarce appearances that he made.

However, with Lampard forcing Marina to sign a new goalkeeper against her wishes, and The Athletic reporting that both she and Petr Cech were left to pick up the pieces with the confidence depleted Kepa, it’s no surprise that Lampard ended up grinding her gears.

If there’s one thing that Thomas Tuchel ought to learn, if he is to be the new Chelsea manager, it’s to stay on Marina’s good side. There’s not a more influential person at the football club.