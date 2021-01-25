Frank Lampard could have been set up to fail by Chelsea board, new information suggests

According to The Athletic, out of the six summer signings made by Chelsea, only one of them was requested by Frank Lampard.

Chelsea’s summer acquisitions took several weeks to get up to speed, hence why the Blues had a wobbly start to the campaign. However, once they were all sufficiently integrated, they went on a run of brilliant form which saw them sit top of the Premier League after 11 games played.

Fast forward eight match weeks and Lampard was dismissed by his beloved Blues, with his inability to get the best out of some of those he acquired over the summer transfer window being a significant contributor to his downfall.

But is that such a surprise? Perhaps not with this new information provided by The Athletic.

According to their report, Ben Chilwell was the only player that Chelsea signed over the summer that Lampard personally identified as a target. The rest, seemingly, were board targets.

Can Marina Granovskaia and co complain that the manager is not maximising the potential of new signings when they were not players that he wanted in the first place?

Either way, Chelsea will be hoping that Thomas Tuchel has more success in getting the best out of them…