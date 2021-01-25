Menu

Real Madrid chief hints at surprise new contract for Los Blancos star

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno may reportedly have hinted at a new contract for veteran midfielder Luka Modric.

The Croatia international continues to be a key performer for Zinedine Zidane’s side, despite being 35 years of age and surely now in the twilight of his career.

Still, it could be that we’re set to see Modric commit even more of his future to Real Madrid, according to Marca.

“There are players like Modric who make this sport better,” Butragueno is quoted by Marca.

“His pass to [Ferland] Mendy in the first half was a fine thing. It’s a luxury for us to have him.

“He’s given us so much; he’s still giving us so much and he’ll continue to do so.”

This could be a slightly risky move by Los Blancos, but it suggests they are confident that Modric still has plenty to offer the club in the years ahead.

Many Madrid fans will surely be happy with this, though, with Modric proving himself to be one of the team’s most legendary players of recent times.

The former Tottenham man has won two La Liga titles and four Champions League titles in his time at the Bernabeu, as well as the prestigious Ballon d’Or award back in 2018.

