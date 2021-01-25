Loads of Manchester United fans sense they may have been given an opportunity in the transfer market following Frank Lampard’s sacking at Chelsea today.

The Red Devils have been linked with West Ham star Declan Rice by ESPN in recent times, and it’s been noted by The Athletic that Lampard’s eagerness to sign Rice for Chelsea did not go down well with the club board.

This could mean the Blues are not realistically going to be in the running to sign the England international any time soon, which could be good news for Man Utd.

That’s how a number of United fans on Twitter see it, with many of them calling for their club to take this chance to swoop for Rice and give them a much-needed signing in defensive midfield.

The 22-year-old is a top talent and would surely fit in to most big six clubs after shining for West Ham and England in recent times.

Here’s how United fans are reacting on Twitter…

