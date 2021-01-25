Solskjaer explains what he liked about Van de Beek’s performance for Man United vs Liverpool

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has commented on the performance of Donny van de Beek as he earned a rare start against Liverpool in yesterday’s FA Cup clash.

Van de Beek put in an assured display to help Man Utd beat rivals Liverpool 3-2 and progress to the next round of the FA Cup, continuing their fine recent form.

United fans will have been relieved to finally see Van de Beek getting a start in a game, with the Netherlands international enduring a frustrating time since moving to Old Trafford from Ajax in the summer.

While this wasn’t the most memorable performance from Van de Beek, it seems Solskjaer was happy with what he saw from the 23-year-old as he praised his intelligence and efficient playing style after the game.

“You can see the cleverness in his movement and how efficient he is with the ball,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Metro.

“So, of course, it takes a lot out of you. He’s mentally prepared for this game, he knew a few days ago.

“We felt that he’d done his job when we took him off to let Bruno come on to his bit.

Mourinho’s brutal Bale message, why Ronaldo is the team-mate from hell, and the invisible football team… Click here to read more.

“So Donny did a good job for us, a good shift so very happy.”

Van de Beek impressed at previous club Ajax and he’s surely good enough to get more opportunities in Solskjaer’s side.

Fans will hope the Norwegian tactician’s quotes above point towards more involvement for the player in the near future.