As we head into the last week of the January transfer window, expect to see a handful of deals go through before the deadline.

One of those is likely to see a reunion for Jesse Lingard and David Moyes.

According to Times Sport (subscription required), the England international will be allowed to leave Manchester United on loan to West Ham.

Lingard scored the first goal of Moyes’ reign at Old Trafford in a 2013 pre-season friendly, and the attacking midfielder needs to get his club career back on track after being left out of all but three games this season.

Both United’s are going from strength to strength in 2020/21. The Red Devils have hit another purple patch under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and look good value to be in the mix for the title at the end of the campaign.

They play Moyes’ side in the next round in the FA Cup, which could also shape the destiny of either side in that competition.

The Hammers will start the tie as underdogs, but they too are going great guns in the league with a European placing not looking beyond them at this stage.

Moyes will surely hope the addition of Lingard will help them achieve just that.