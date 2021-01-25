Despite turning a corner form wise and looking a good bet to test the teams around them as the Premier League season heads towards the latter stages of the season, Manchester United look set for disappointment with regards to one of their targets.

RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano has been coveted by many of the top teams in Europe, and with a reported €38m release clause in the summer, he’s certainly well within reach financially.

The Sun note that the Red Devils were preparing to pay more to take him in this transfer window, however, that particular deal appears unlikely to happen now, with both Chelsea and Bayern Munich registering an interest.

Thomas Tuchel is the man set to replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea, in a German-focused plan that seems to have been devised to get Timo Werner and Kai Havertz on track… pic.twitter.com/gTgYyUxdkC — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 25, 2021

German outlet, Kicker, cited by The Sun, suggest that Bayern’s Hansi Flick has already spoken with the player.

Whilst Frank Lampard was apparently interested, there doesn’t appear to be too much doubt that his expected successor, Thomas Tuchel, will be similarly keen to add the centre-back to the Blues ranks.