How Solskjaer convinced Van de Beek to snub Real Madrid & Bayern Munich for Man Utd transfer despite limited opportunities

Any Manchester United fans worried about the Donny van de Beek situation might be reassured by the latest reports on the Dutchman’s current mood after a difficult first season at Old Trafford.

According to the Times, Van de Beek will have expected this slow introduction to the team, with the former Ajax man having to make do with being an unused substitute in a large number of games this term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer supposedly made Van de Beek aware that this kind of bedding-in period was likely when he convinced him to move to Man Utd over the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the summer, according to the Times.

The 23-year-old is said to have struck up a strong relationship with Solskjaer, and that persuaded him to choose United over those other two European giants despite having to wait for his opportunity.

Van de Beek shone for Ajax and it’s clear he could have been a fine signing for elite sides like Real or Bayern, and MUFC supporters will now just hope they don’t end up wasting his talent.

Solskjaer might be taking a bit of a gamble with Van de Beek, but it might also be one that pays off in the long term.

Jurgen Klopp has sometimes done similar with new signings at Liverpool, with Fabinho in particular taking some time to get into the starting XI before becoming one of the club’s most important players.