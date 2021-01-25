According to an exclusive report from our friends at Stretty News, Manchester United have not been in contact with Lens regarding the signing of Facundo Medina, contrary to reports.

French outlet La Voix Du Nord claimed that the Red Devils would be willing to offer €15m to secure the 21-year-old’s signature a few days ago, with those claims now seemingly wide of the mark.

Stretty News have found that no enquiries have been made from the United side, with the Premier League leaders’ recruitment also said to have not scouted the ace at this moment in time.

Medina has impressed since he joined Lens from Talleres in the summer, with the left-footed talent’s promising displays earning him a senior debut for Argentina back in October.

Stretty News have found that other ‘top Premier League clubs’ are keen on Medina, with several reportedly having made enquiries to Lens.

More Stories / Latest News Roman Abramovich makes extremely rare public statement as Chelsea confirm Frank Lampard sacking Frank Lampard discussed ‘love’ for Chelsea and ‘support’ with last comments as Blues boss in chilling moment with legend now sacked Manchester United and Tottenham in potential battle over talented 21-year-old

Lens have just been promoted to the first-tier in France but find themselves sitting ninth in the Ligue 1 table, Medina has started in 12 of their 21 league encounters to date.

Medina, whilst showing promise, could be a bit of a gamble for a Premier League side in the future as he stands at 5ft11, somewhat undersized for a centre-back in one of the world’s most physical divisions.

The fact that he’s a left-footer will undoubtedly make him a more attractive prospect than talents with similar experience around his age.

United sit top of the Premier League table, with their defence starting to look solid after some blips earlier in the season including an embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Spurs.

Considering that Eric Bailly is now fit again, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can call on either of the Ivorian or Victor Lindelof to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of the defence.

It’s also somewhat smart of the club to refrain from recruiting a centre-back at this moment in time as they still have out-of-favour stars like Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones on their books as things stand.