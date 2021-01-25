Menu

Video: Martin Odegaard highlights show what Arsenal can expect from underrated Real Madrid playmaker

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Martin Odegaard looks set for a loan to Arsenal which could be made official very soon.

Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the Real Madrid attacking midfielder heading to the Emirates Stadium for the rest of the season, with everything looking all set for the move to go through, as per his tweet below…

MORE: Why Odegaard signing could be a risk for Arsenal

With Mesut Ozil leaving Arsenal for Fenerbahce, this could be a hugely important signing for the north London club.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been short of spark and creativity in attack this season, with the form of last term’s top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffering as a result.

Luckily for the Gunners, Odegaard looks absolutely ideal to give them what they’ve been missing, as this impressive highlights video below shows…

More Stories / Latest News
Mason Greenwood close behind Wayne Rooney with impressive stat after scoring in Man Utd win over Liverpool
Real Madrid chief hints at surprise new contract for Los Blancos star
How Solskjaer convinced Van de Beek to snub Real Madrid & Bayern Munich for Man Utd transfer despite limited opportunities

The Norway international may not have had much playing time at Real Madrid, but he’s faced plenty of big-name competition for a place at the Bernabeu.

In his previous loan spells, however, Odegaard has shown his quality on the ball and superb range of passing, which should give Arsenal a much-needed new dimension to help them improve in the second half of the season.

More Stories Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.