Martin Odegaard to Arsenal loan nearly done, date in mind for permanent transfer to be discussed

The Martin Odegaard to Arsenal loan deal is reportedly nearly done, and a permanent transfer could be on the table too.

For now, the Real Madrid starlet is only joining the Gunners on loan until the end of the season, joining his club team-mate Dani Ceballos at the Emirates Stadium.

But, according to Fabrizio Romano, Odegaard could still be a permanent option for Arsenal as well, with the journalist tweeting that talks over a transfer could take place at the end of his loan in the summer…

Martin Ødegaard is now ready to sign his contract as new Arsenal player – after the two clubs completed paperworks yesterday. Loan until the end of the season, then #AFC and Real Madrid will discuss about him and Ceballos. But as of today it’s a simple loan. ??? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2021

Romano says Odegaard is ready to sign his contract to move to Arsenal, and even if it is only a loan it looks an exciting piece of business by the north London giants.

Mikel Arteta decided to leave Mesut Ozil out of his squad this season and a new signing to strengthen in the creative midfield department is surely needed.

Odegaard may not have been a regular at Real Madrid, but he has huge potential as he showed on loan at Real Sociedad last season.