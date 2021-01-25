Menu

Mason Greenwood close behind Wayne Rooney with impressive stat after scoring in Man Utd win over Liverpool

Manchester United FC
Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood scored a well-taken goal against Liverpool in yesterday’s FA Cup victory, and in doing so he came close to matching a record held by club legend Wayne Rooney.

Greenwood finished well after a glorious assist from Marcus Rashford, and he’s now United’s youngest goal-scorer against Liverpool since Rooney, according to Opta Joe in the tweet below…

Greenwood is certainly some talent, even if he’s found his second full season in the Man Utd first-team a little harder than his first.

The teenager really burst onto the scene last term, but he’s not been quite as explosive in 2020/21 so far.

Still, this fine goal in a big game against Liverpool shows his quality and potential, and this stat is also a reminder of just how young he still is.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be happy with the youngster’s progress, and he’ll no doubt hope to continue making an impact for the Red Devils as they chase the Premier League title and FA Cup this season.

